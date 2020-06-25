Thai vets perform mass sterilisation on violent monkey population in ancient city

Thailand has determined to sterilise tons of of monkeys in a city north of Bangkok, after the animals turned hungry and aggressive amid an absence of vacationers.

Thousands of macaques, which stay in the ancient city of Lopburi, are often reliant on guests to feed them, however this meals supply dried up after Thailand determined to close its borders to vacationers on 4 April to stem the unfold of Covid-19.

Since then, the monkeys have struggled to fend for themselves, changing into violent in the direction of one another in addition to people in their seek for meals.





A video displaying tons of of monkeys brawling in the city went viral on social media in March.

Supakarn Kaewchot, a authorities vet, stated: “They’re so used to having tourists feed them and the city provides no space for them to fend for themselves,”

She added: “With the tourists gone, they’ve been more aggressive, fighting humans for food to survive. They’re invading buildings and forcing locals to flee their homes. ”

Some of the animals are reportedly dwelling in an deserted cinema, whereas a close-by store proprietor has arrange stuffed crocodile and tiger toys in a bid to cease them stealing cans of spray-paint from their retailer.

To sort out the rising drawback, authorities have positioned giant cages with fruit inside them across the city. They hope to catch round 300 monkeys, which can then bear sterilisation.

After they’re sedated, they’re shaved and given a tattoo with a singular reference quantity below their arms.

The captured macaques will then spend one night time recovering from the operation, earlier than they’re returned to their respective tribes.

In whole, the federal government goals to perform the operation on 500 monkeys over the subsequent two months.

Ms Supakarn stated the choice to sterilise them didn’t threaten their population however would enable authorities to cut back its price of development. “We’re not doing this in the wild, only in the city areas, ” she added.

Additional reporting from Reuters