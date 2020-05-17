Thai-spiced sweetcorn burger recipe

Here we are taking the seasonings (and also the majority of the components) from Thai fish cakes yet making them right into vegan sweetcorn hamburgers.

Prep time: 15 mins|Cooking time: 10 mins

For the hamburgers

125 g icy sweetcorn bits

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 1/2 tablespoon Thai red curry paste

6 fresh lime leaves, really carefully sliced

2 springtime onions, carefully sliced

1 tablespoon carefully sliced coriander

50 g eco-friendly beans, in 1/2 centimeters items

1 tsp carefully sliced red chilli

50 g chickpea flour

1/2 tsp cooking powder

1 tsp newly pressed lime juice

Neutral food preparation oil

To offer

Thinly cut cucumber

1 little carrot, cut right into slim matchsticks

1 tsp carefully sliced red chilli

1 little shallot, as carefully cut as feasible

Freshly pressed lime juice

Generous pinch of wheel sugar

Mayonnaise

4 burger buns, split and also toasted

1 tablespoon sliced unroasted peanuts

Sweet chilli sauce or sriracha

Small lot of fresh coriander

Crisp lettuce, sliced

APPROACH

Bring a frying pan of water to the boil, include the sweetcorn, remind the boil, after that drainpipe. Set apart concerning a 3rd of the sweetcorn in a dish and also placed the rest right into a mixer. Add the cumin, curry paste and also lime fallen leaves and also strike, scratching down the sides one or two times, to create a paste. Add the springtime onions, coriander, eco-friendly beans and also chilli to the sweetcorn dish and also mix, after that include the sweetcorn paste right into the dish. Add the chickpea flour, cooking powder, lime juice and also 2 tbsps of water. Season well and also blend with each other right into a thick batter that leaves a spoon, including a dashboard much more water if required. Pour concerning one-and-a-half tbsps of oil right into a large fry pan over a medium-low warmth. When glittering warm, prepare a nugget of the batter momentarily or 2 on each side. Taste to examine spices and also warmth degree. Divide the mix right into 4 patties, each concerning 10 centimeters throughout. Add 2 to the warm frying pan, after that prepare for 3 to 4 mins, up until deep gold under– transform the warmth to reduced if they are browning any type of quicker. Carefully turn them over and also prepare the opposite side up until deep gold, concerning 3 mins. Remove, maintain cozy and also repeat to prepare the staying 2 hamburgers, including even more oil as required. Place the cucumber, carrot, chilli, shallot, lime juice and also sugar right into a tiny dish and also throw with each other. Spread a little mayo under of each bun, after that include a quarter of the clothed veg and also a pinch of the sliced nuts. Add a patty, after that drizzle over a little pleasant chilli sauce or sriracha. Finish with coriander, lettuce leaves and also the bun tops.

Recipe from LEON Happy Fast Food by Rebecca Seal, Jack Burke and also John Vincent (Conran Octopus, ₤1699)