Thai restaurant in Sydney’s west at the centre of a new coronavirus explosion

Ten people have been infected with coronavirus from a cluster at a Thai restaurant in Sydney’s west as 13 new cases in NSW have sparked fears of a second wave of infection.

Four people who dined at Thai Rock Restaurant in Stockland Mall Wetherill Park were infected, before passing the disease on to six of their contacts.

Two people who were contacts of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster were infected while one overseas traveller in hotel quarantine has the disease.

