Thai refuge warns of growing risks to animals as pandemic bites By Reuters

By Jiraporn Kuhakan

PETCHABURI, Thailand (Reuters) – As the pandemic batters Thailand’s tourist-reliant economy, animal attractions from petting zoos to elephant camps and tiger farms are feeling the pain and may even have to give animals away, warned the founder of an animal refuge.

The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand aims to rescue animals that are dumped or exploited in Thailand, but the organisation is suffering amid coronavirus restrictions.

“For the last six months we have got zero visitors and lost about 75 percent of our income,” said Edwin Wiek, founder of the sanctuary, about 170 km (106 miles) southwest of Bangkok on land donated by a nearby temple.

Wiek recently spent fours days and nights in a cage that was once home to chimpanzees to raise $25,000 to help feed animals and assist those awaiting the foundation’s care.

“A much bigger problem that I see upcoming now is the animal attractions around Thailand… they have zero income and they are starting to think about giving away their animals,” Wiek said.

Thailand received a record 39.8 million tourists in 2019, but with borders closed, the country expects only 8…