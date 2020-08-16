Thai protests: Thousands gather in Bangkok to demand reforms



The most current demonstrations have actually been led by trainee groups (Picture: Jonathan Head).





Thousands of protesters staged another anti-government rally in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Sunday to demand political reforms.

Demonstrators desire a modified constitution and are likewise requiring reform of the monarchy – a delicate topicin Thailand

Under Thai law, anybody criticising the royal household deals with long jail sentences.

There have actually been practically day-to-day student-led presentations in current weeks.

Several demonstration leaders have actually been jailed.

But organisers stated they hoped Sunday’s rally would reveal more comprehensive assistance for modification beyond the trainee groups.

“We are here from all different groups, all different ages,” stated one protester, a 29-year-old trainee who just provided their name as Kukkik.

Observers stated Sunday’s demonstration at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument was among the greatest anti-government presentations considering that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan- ocha took power in a 2014 coup.

They waved banners and shouted: “Down with dictatorship, long live democracy.”

The protesters are …