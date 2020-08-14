Thai protests: Student leader Parit Chiwarak arrested on sedition charges



After his arrest, Parit Chiwarak was seen with his mom at the police headquarters where he was taken





Thai authorities have actually apprehended a popular student leader in the middle of a growing motion requiring political reforms.

Parit Chiwarak, 22, was arrested on the borders of Bangkok for participating in a presentation last month. Students have actually held routine demonstrations ever since.

They are requiring a brand-new constitution consisting of modifications to hard laws prohibiting libel of the monarchy.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan- ocha, a previous basic, states most of Thais do not support the protesters.

Mr Parit’s arrest on Friday was relayed live on social networks by a buddy. The video reveals authorities checking out a number of charges prior to he is bundled into a vehicle, yelling: “Long live democracy.”

Police Major General Somprasong Yentaum informed the AFP news company: “I can confirm that Parit Chiwarak has been arrested… The charges relate to the demonstration on 18 July.”

He deals with charges consisting of sedition, attack and holding an occasion …