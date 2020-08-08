Thai protesters demand the release of anti-government activists By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Parit Chiwarak challenges a policeman outside a police headquarters where fellow protester Anon Nampa was detained in Bangkok



BANGKOK (Reuters) – Dozens of protesters collected in front of a Bangkok court on Saturday to demand the release of activist leaders, pledging to intensify anti-government presentations with a require a demonstration in the Thai capital.

Human rights legal representative Anon Nampa, 35, and trainee activist Panupong Jasnok, 23, were detained on Friday and held over night in connection with current demonstrations requiring higher democracy.

“Whom does the court serve in this country?,” Parit Cheewarak, a trainee leader extensively understood by the label Penguin, informed 60 to 100 protesters in front of Bangkok’s CriminalCourt

“No matter how senior you are, you are not above the taxes that pay your salaries,” he stated as cops saw.

Protesters have actually gone back to Thailand’s streets to require the ouster of the federal government of 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan- ocha after a challenged basic election in 2015 that activists state was crafted to guarantee his hang on power.

Charges versus Anon and Panupong consist of sedition and breaking an emergency situation decree enforced to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The court decreased to …