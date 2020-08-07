Thai police arrest two leaders of student protests By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Harry Potter- themed pro-democracy demonstration in Bangkok



BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai authorities detained a student leader and legal advisor on Friday over anti-government protests, a legal group stated, as young protesters stated they wished to broaden their motion and intensify their anti-government activities.

Protesters, led by student groups, are going back to Thailand’s streets requiring the ousting of a conservative federal government led by pro-military political leaders less than two years after a basic election.

Police detained Anon Nampa, 35, a human rights attorney, and student leader Panupong Jadnok, who have both included plainly in student- led rallies around the nation considering that July 18, an attorney from the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights informed Reuters.

Anon required reforms of Thailand’s effective monarchy, an extremely delicate subject, at a demonstration on Monday, however the arrest warrant, seen by Reuters, did not describe that.

It stated that Anon was desired for breaching short article 116 of the criminal code by “raising unrest and disaffection” in a way most likely to trigger a disruption and cause individuals breaking the law on July 18, when protesters collected at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument.

It likewise stated Anon …