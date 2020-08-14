Thai police arrest another leader of student protests, rights group says By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Pro- democracy activists demonstration in Bangkok



2/4

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai authorities detained a student leader on Friday over an anti-government demonstration last month, a rights group stated, simply a couple of days prior to a huge presentation set up for Sunday.

Student groups have actually rallied practically daily around the nation given that July 18, requiring an end to military impact over Thai politics after a contested election in 2015 kept junta leader Prayuth Chan- ocha as prime minister 5 years after he initially took power in a 2014 army coup.

Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, 22, was detained on the borders of Bangkok while taking a trip to a demonstration, a video published on his Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB- page revealed.

“I would like to invite you to go to the investigating officers responsible for this case,” stated a guy who determined himself as a member of the Bangkok Metropolitan Police in the video, mentioning a court’s arrest warrant prior to a minimum of 4 other guys physically brought Parit into an automobile.

The video was obviously shot by a good friend of Parit’s and published to his page.

Human Rights Watch stated Parit will be charged for breaching internal security by “raising unrest and disaffection,” along with for breaching coronavirus policies …