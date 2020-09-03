Thai King reinstates his royal consort after declaring her ‘untainted’

The Thai Royal Household said in an official notice that all titles, military ranks and decorations were returned to Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi after she was found “untainted,” implying that she was innocent of previous accusations.

She was accused nearly a year ago of trying to usurp power and prestige from the queen. Sineenat, 35, had previously attempted to obstruct the King’s wife, Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya from being crowned, and had asked to be appointed to the role instead, a royal notice at the time said.

“It is regarded as if she was not stripped of her royal status, her royal military position and military rank and all her royal decorations were never recalled before,” the latest announcement read.

Details surrounding her reappointment are scant. Similarly, it remains unknown where she spent the intervening months. Due to Thailand’s stringent lese majeste law, CNN has limits in reporting the full context surrounding the Thai monarchy and its palace intrigue. The law makes it illegal to insult or defame the king, queen, heir-apparent or regent, and convictions can carry a 15-year prison sentence. Since retired army general and current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha seized power in a military coup in 2014, hundreds of activists have been charged under sweeping laws such as sedition or lese majeste

Those laws do not appear to have deterred Thais from discussing Sineenat’s royal reemergence on social media. The phrase “free of blemish” was the…

