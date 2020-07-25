Thai gay activists raise Pride flags in Bangkok

Image copyright

Hundreds of Thai gay activists have actually raised rainbow flags in Bangkok throughout a pro-democracy rally in the capital.

They danced and sang in the city centre, where cops were released. There were no reports of any violence.

Saturday’s rally was the current in a series of youth-led demonstrations requiring the federal government to resign.

General Prayuth Chan- ocha took power in a coup in 2014, and was later on called as prime minister by the military-appointed parliament.

“We’re here today mainly to call for democracy. Once we achieve democracy, equal rights will follow,” a young protester informedReuters

He stated that LGBT groups in Thailand “do not yet have equal rights in society, so we’re calling for both democracy and equality”.

In current days Thai pro-democracy activists have actually been defying a federal government restriction on public events amidst a continuous coronavirus break out in the nation in south-east Asia.