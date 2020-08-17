Thai economy sees biggest contraction since Asian financial crisis in second-quarter By Reuters

©Reuters A male works in the car assembly line of the brand-new Honda plant in Prachinburi



By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy saw its biggest yearly contraction in 22 years and a record quarterly fall in the April-June duration, as the coronavirus pandemic and constraint steps strike tourist, exports and domestic activity, triggering an outlook downgrade.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, which is greatly dependent on tourist and exports, diminished 12.2% in the 2nd quarter from a year previously, the worst contraction since the Asian financial crisis in 1998, information from the state preparation company revealed.

But that was much better than a 13.3% depression seen in a Reuters survey, and compared to a downwardly modified 2.0% fall in the March quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the economy diminished a seasonally changed 9.7%, the inmost on record, however much better than the 11.4% drop anticipated by economic experts.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) cut its gdp projection for 2020. It now anticipates Thailand’s economy to diminish by 7.3% -7.8% this year, having actually formerly anticipated a 5% -6%contraction

