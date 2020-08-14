Thai Airways shares suspended after auditors decline to sign off on accounts By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Empty lines are seen at Thai Airways counters in Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok



BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai Airways International Pcl (BK:-RRB- shares were suspended by the bourse on Friday after auditors decreased to sign off on its monetary declarations for the 6 months to June 30.

Auditor Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Jaiyos Co Ltd stated it might not reach a conclusion on the declarations due to problems consisting of an absence of liquidity and financial obligation defaults which produced “material uncertainty” and might impact the worth of possessions and liabilities.

Thai Airways is under personal bankruptcy security and is due to send its rehab strategy to the personal bankruptcy court on Monday.

In a declaration, the airline company stated losses from operations considering that 2013 had actually led to a capital shortage.

Thai Airways scheduled losses of 22.68 billion baht ($7304 million) and 5.35 billion baht its very first and 2nd quarters, respectively, according to a postponed revenues report launched lateThursday

The collapse of travel and tourist due to the break out of the brand-new coronavirus slashed profits by 23.7% to 38 billion baht in the very first quarter, Acting President Chansin Treenuchagron stated onFriday

In the 3 months ending in June, it scheduled 2.49 billion baht in profits, down …