TF Memory Card 32GB,BOYMXU TF Card with Adapter,High Speed UHS-I Card Class 10 Memory Card for Phone Camera Computer-2 Pack



Price: $15.47 - $14.47

(as of Jul 24,2020 17:40:37 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Full HD Video Capture

The BOYMXU Ultra TF card UHS-I Card is Class 10, letting you capture smooth Full HD video without interruption.

Extended Compatibility

Compatible with a wide range of devices for both tf card and memory card. You can even capture detailed Full HD video. The included card adapter fits most devices under almost every brand name.

E.g: BlackBerry By RIM, Casio, HP, HP Palm, HTC, Huawei, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Pantech, Samsung, Sanyo, Sharp, and Sony Ericsson smartphones, tablets, DSLR and HD camcorder.

Durable Design for Use in Extreme Environments

BOYMXU’s Ultra tf memory cardUHS-I Cards are shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof, so you can enjoy your adventures without worrying about the durability of your memory card.

Rating

Class 10, U3

Class 10, U3

Class 10, U1

Class 10, U1

Class 10, U1

Read Performance

Up to 95MB/s

Up to 95MB/s

Up to 80MB/s

Up to 80MB/s

Up to 80MB/s

Capacity

32GB

32GB

32GB

32GB

32GB

Photo storage capacity up to

7,500 photos

7,500 photos

7,500 photos

7,500 photos

7,500 photos

Full HD video storage capacity up to

4 hours of footage

4 hours of footage

4 hours of footage

4 hours of footage

4 hours of footage

Music storage capacity up to

3,000 songs

3,000 songs

3,000 songs

3,000 songs

3,000 songs

High compatibility for different types of devices including BlackBerry By RIM, Casio, Canon,HP, HP Palm, HTC, Huawei, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Pantech, Samsung, Sanyo, Sharp, and Sony Ericsson smartphones, tablets, DSLR and HD camcorder.

High quality UHS-I Speed Class1(U1) and Class 10 tf memory card, which is very duable ,water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof and magnet proof.

High quality tf memory card speed Class1(U1) and Class 10 tf memory card, which is very duable ,water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof and magnet proof.

10-year limited warranty.