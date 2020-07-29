Teyomi Protective Silicone Case for Nintendo Switch, Grip Cover with Tempered Glass Screen Protector, 2 Storage Slots for Game Cards, Shock-Absorption & Anti-Scratch (Black)



Product Description

To Make Difference

Teyomi’s Products are designed by ourself.and We offer the best After-Service.

Package content

1*Silicone Nintendo Switch Case

1*Nintendo Switch Tempered Glass Screen Protector

1*Alcohol wipes

1*Dust Removal Sticker

Teyomi Protective Silicone Case



Teyomi silicone case cover is devoted to providing all-round protection for Nintendo Switch.

Tips About Nintendo Switch Case:

1)if there is dust on the surface of Switch Case,then u can use water to wipe it.

2)when u use the Dock Charger,please put offer the switch silicone case.

More soft than TPU material, better use feeling you’ll get

Ergonomic design

Full-body protection

Anti-shock, anti-dust, Anti-scratch

Game Cassette Slot Design

Nintendo Switch Case:Ergonomic Grip

At the back of the Nintendo Switch Case,we Desgin the Ergonomic Grip,it can offer a comfortable experience and easy to grip when you are in Gaming

Silicone Shockproof Material

The Nintendo Switch is made of high quality soft Silicone.it can protect Nintendo Switch From Dust、Scratch and Shock.

Case for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Case Can 100% Fit For Nintendo Switch

Two Unique Game Card Slot Design

After playing the game with Nintendo switch, you can directly put the game card in the two slots, which design solves the problem of the lost of game cassettes.

【Soft Silicone Case Cover】 This high quality silicone material is more soft than TPU, it will give our hands more comfortable feeling when playing game; It can protect Nintendo Switch From Dust,Scratch & Shock, extend the lifetime of game machine body

【Ergonomic Grip & Easy to Install】our switch case is easy to grip with ergonomic design, and it’s very simple to install on your Nintendo switch and remove from it

【Game Cassette Storage Design】Never need to worry about losing your game cassette, you can put it in our Cassette slot of the case

【5 Colors for your choose】We offer 5 different colors for you: red, blue, gray, clear