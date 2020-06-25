Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her Next Baby

Teyana Taylor teamed up with Erykah Badu on her new file The Album for the track “Lowkey,” and now she’s revealed that their partnership is about to proceed on a way more private stage. While talking with Nick Cannon not too long ago, Taylor revealed that Badu goes to be delivering her subsequent youngster.

“I’m considering home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah,” she informed Cannon. “Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I’m super excited. I’ma have her just sing her verse from ‘Lowkey’ to me to calm my nerves.”

As not too long ago as 2019, Badu mentioned that she’s a doula and was coaching to turning into a midwife and had already helped with the start of over 40 infants, People reported final 12 months. Like Taylor, mannequin Slick Woods mentioned that she wish to have her youngster delivered by Badu as her doula, which she agreed to.

In a current interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, Taylor mentioned that she was overwhelmed with happiness to have Badu concerned on her file. “I get chills every time I hear her on this track because it took me threee months to ask her,” she defined. “That’s how scared I was. Even if she would’ve said no, I would have been happy to even know that she heard the record. I was prepared for her to say no because this is Erykah Badu. It meant a lot to me because it also showed me that my hard work wasn’t going unnoticed.”