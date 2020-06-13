Teyana Taylor reveals pregnancy in a new music video

The 29-year-old singer, model and actress unmasked a baby bump at the conclusion of the video for “Wake Up Love,” which featured her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert and daughter Iman Tayla, also referred to as Junie.
This would be the couple’s 2nd child together. The two have been married since 2016.
Shumpert rapped a verse in the video, which showed the soon-to-be category of four lying in bed together surrounded by clouds.
In an Instagram post announcing the new video, Taylor wrote a note to Shumpert honoring him and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“The sadness of our planet has corrupted mankind’s ability to make empowering decisions. Darkened, but not by the sun; WE still stand up in assembly and cry for help. For these are the reasons I have broken down my defenses; I hear you, I see you, I love you.”
In the closing scene of the music video, Taylor lifts up her shirt to reveal the bump in a heartwarming moment between the family.
Four-year-old Junie is visible pushing away her father’s hand so she could hug the child bump, something she does quite often, in accordance with Taylor.
The family has many ideas for what to name the baby, nevertheless the three still have a few more months to choose.