Texas Woman Who Went From Welfare To Millionaire Slams BLM

A black woman who went from being on welfare to being a millionaire has actually ended up being a viral experience today over a video in which she knocked Black Lives Matter and condemned the push to get rid of a Confederate statue in her town.

Cathy Dodson of Wichita Falls, Texas withstood speak at a city board conference over whether a Confederate monolith at town hall need to be eliminated. After living in the city for 41 years, Dodson stated the monolith is unimportant to her, so no one else needs to fret about it either.

“Speaking as a black person living in the city, I can honestly tell you the black folks in Wichita Falls don’t care one way or another about that monument,” she stated. “That’s why they’re not here. They don’t care.”

Dodson then opened about her individual story.

“One of my proudest moments was when I walked into that welfare office and told them, ‘I don’t need these food stamps anymore. I can feed myself and my son,’” she stated. “Fast- forward 38 years. I own 17 houses right here in Wichita Falls […] and run a bed and breakfast. I have actually made a success out of my life out of effort and determination.”

Dodson credited her success to striving, including that the monolith not did anything to prevent her.

“My success came in and happened in spite of that rock sitting in the front yard of Memorial Auditorium,” she continued. “It’s just a rock, it’s not good, not bad. It don’t have the ability to be racist. And it don’t have control over anybody. It’s just a rock.”

Not stopping there, Dodson stated that it would be ludicrous for the city board to get rid of the statue, as they would just be assisting cancel culture.

“The issue of removing the statue is a distraction and an excuse to dismantle this city,” she stated. “If it comes down, there will be something else and something else and something else and something else to please these terrorist young folks.”

She likewise had some option words for Black Lives Matter.

“If BLM wanted to help black people in the area, they could help with their needs, like paying the rent, putting food on the table,” Dodson included about Black LivesMatter “That would be more beneficial.”

Check out Dodson’s complete remarks listed below:

