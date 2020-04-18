Texas will be the first state to reopen starting with public parks and retailers NEXT WEEK if they can do curbside or home deliveries – but schools will remain closed

Trump has announced that after May 1st, certain states can be reopened and the economy can slowly re-start. Texas might be the first state to reopen. Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, has mentioned that people can go to public parks or retailers on a ‘to-go’ basis. People have been told to keep up with the safety precautions. Instructions to wear a face mask and to maintain social distancing were given out.

Retailers can start their operations next Friday but they too will run on a go-to basis, which means they have to deliver their products to cars or houses of the customers. Postponed surgeries will be allowed on a case-by-case basis. Universities and schools will not start yet.

While New York City has a population of over 8 million and recorded around 120,000 COVID-19 positive cases, Texas with a population of around 29 million has recorded only 17,000 positive cases.

Abbott said that he would reopen the state in phases. There won’t be any rushing.

By opening a few businesses, Texas wishes to bring back the economy partially. However, the governor has admitted that: ‘A more strategic approach is required to ensure that we don’t reopen only to have to shut down once again.”

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, has extended the lockdown till 15th May but has not confirmed if a gradual reopening of the state will be implemented.

