Texas wedding planner charged with coronavirus fraud after seeking over $3M in loans, feds say

A federal indictment accuses Shah of fraudulently obtaining $3 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

The indictment says Shah submitted fake applications in PPP loans to two different Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders. In the application form, Shah allegedly claimed to own more than 120 employees at his wedding planning business earning wages when, in fact, he previously zero employees working for him.

The indictment alleges Shah got significantly more than $1.5 million he used to get a Tesla and make personal investments and mortgage payments.

Shah appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak of the Eastern District of Texas.

It was not instantly clear if Shah was kept in custody or released. A telephone number listed to him has been disconnected and he cannot be reached for comment.

