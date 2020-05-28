Texas Supreme Court blocks vote-by-mail expansion to those lacking immunity to the coronavirus

“We agree with the State that a voter’s lack of immunity to COVID-19, without more, is not a ‘disability’ as defined by the Election Code. But the State acknowledges that election officials have no responsibility to question or investigate a ballot application that is valid on its face,” the opinion delivered by Chief Justice Nathan Hecht stated.

Paxton hailed the resolution as he has repeatedly argued that expanded software of a “disability” could lead on to voter fraud.

“Election officials have a duty to reject mail-in ballot applications from voters who are not entitled to vote by mail. In-person voting is the surest way to maintain the integrity of our elections, prevent voter fraud and guarantee that every voter is who they claim to be,” he stated in a Wednesday evening assertion.

The resolution was instantly met with backlash from the Texas Democratic Party, which has been the lead plaintiffs in the ongoing federal and state instances to develop vote-by-mail to the state’s youthful citizens.

“Now, unless the federal court steps in, because of the Texas Republican Supreme Court, voters will have to either risk standing in line and contracting the coronavirus or they’ll risk prosecution by indicted Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and his grand juries for simply requesting a mail-in-ballot,” stated Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa following the ruling.

The resolution comes as voting turns into a flashpoint in the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats have pushed for added entry to mail-in voting as Americans are more and more nervous about going to the polls in particular person. States that held in-person primaries throughout the preliminary weeks of the outbreak noticed drastically decreased voter turnout. But Republicans, together with President Donald Trump, have resisted those calls due to fears over voter fraud

At the similar time, the state’s subsequent election is quick approaching. Texas has a July 14 major runoff election. The final day to apply for a mail-in poll is July 2.