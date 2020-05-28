Texas Supreme Court blocks vote-by-mail expansion to those lacking immunity to the coronavirus

“We agree with the State that a voter’s lack of immunity to COVID-19, without more, is not a ‘disability’ as defined by the Election Code. But the State acknowledges that election officials have no responsibility to question or investigate a ballot application that is valid on its face,” the opinion delivered by Chief Justice Nathan Hecht stated.
The court’s ruling
— an opinion that landed in Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton
‘s favor — marks the newest twist in a prolonged authorized battle making its method via Texas’ courts.
The Texas Supreme Court had previously halted
the issuing of mail-in ballots utilizing the state’s “disability” election provision in 5 counties — Dallas, Cameron, El Paso, Harris and Travis — after Paxton filed a petition
for the courtroom to step in.
Texas regulation requires that those beneath the age of 65 present an excuse — both a incapacity or that they are going to be out of the county or confined — when making use of for a mail-in poll. The state election code defines “disability”
as “a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring the voter’s health.”
Paxton hailed the resolution as he has repeatedly argued that expanded software of a “disability” could lead on to voter fraud.
“Election officials have a duty to reject mail-in ballot applications from voters who are not entitled to vote by mail. In-person voting is the surest way to maintain the integrity of our elections, prevent voter fraud and guarantee that every voter is who they claim to be,” he stated in a Wednesday evening assertion.
The resolution was instantly met with backlash from the Texas Democratic Party, which has been the lead plaintiffs in the ongoing federal and state instances to develop vote-by-mail to the state’s youthful citizens.
“Now, unless the federal court steps in, because of the Texas Republican Supreme Court, voters will have to either risk standing in line and contracting the coronavirus or they’ll risk prosecution by indicted Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and his grand juries for simply requesting a mail-in-ballot,” stated Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa following the ruling.
The resolution comes as voting turns into a flashpoint in the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats have pushed for added entry to mail-in voting as Americans are more and more nervous about going to the polls in particular person. States that held in-person primaries throughout the preliminary weeks of the outbreak noticed drastically decreased voter turnout. But Republicans, together with President Donald Trump, have resisted those calls due to fears over voter fraud
.
Meanwhile a federal courtroom just last week ruled
that Texas voters afraid of catching the novel coronavirus
can request absentee mail-in ballots due to the pandemic. That resolution was appealed by Paxton as nicely, and was temporarily halted
pending the resolution of a federal appeals courtroom.
At the similar time, the state’s subsequent election is quick approaching. Texas has a July 14 major runoff election. The final day to apply for a mail-in poll is July 2.
