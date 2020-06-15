Texas Sends Brutal Message To Protesters Wanting To Destroy The Alamo

The excellent state associated with Texas merely sent the brutal alert to protesters who are trying to15328 destroy the particular Alamo, probably the most famous traditional sites inside the state.

Over recent years weeks, attempts to remove Confederate monuments plus statues associated with figures such as Christopher Columbus have obtained traction throughout the nation. Now, protesters possess reportedly established their websites on the Alamo, but Texas is not getting any of this.

Texas land bureau George G. Bush, child of past Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, fired again at the protesters with an extreme statement, expressing, “The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty. And it will be defended.”

He went on to state that law observance has been preemptively deployed in order to The Alamo to defend this from any kind of riots which could pop up.

“My office is usually closely observing the social media marketing posts plus rumors coming from protesters that are threatening to visit The Alamo. Rest guaranteed, we have previously deployed, for a number of weeks plus continue to achieve this, the Alamo Rangers together with [San Antonio Police Department, The Department of Public Safety and The National Guard to protect this sacred site,” Bush said. “My message to the protesters is simple: Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

Don’t mess with the Alamo. pic.twitter.com/oqDM8wUOrT — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) June 13, 2020

To drive this message home, Bush posted a photo of dozens of law enforcement personnel guarding The Alamo.

Much of America may have descended into chaos, but it’s nice to see that the great people of Texas are not about to let liberal rioters destroy their most treasured historical sites. Leftists will want to think twice before they mess with the Alamo, because Texans will not let it go down without a fight!

This piece was written by James Samson on June 14, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

