Texas sees record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Texas have spiked to record highs this week as daily new infections also surge in five other states – as health officials warn the United States hasn’t even passed the initial COVID-19 wave.

The number of new cases in Texas hit a record high of 2,622 on Tuesday, marking a rising tide of cases for an additional consecutive week.

Texas had previously recorded the greatest daily tally of the pandemic only one week ago when infections hit 2,504.

Hospitalizations – a metric not associated with increased testing – also hit a record high in Texas this week after increasing for five consecutive days.

The quantity of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit 2,518 on Tuesday.

Despite the record number of hospitalizations, Governor Greg Abbott put the surge in cases down to increased testing.

Abbott said the state has nearly 15,000 hospital beds available.

TEXAS CASES: The number of new cases in Texas hit a record high of 2,622 on Tuesday, marking a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week

TEXAS HOSPITALIZATIONS: Hospitalizations – a metric maybe not linked to increased testing – also hit a record high in Texas this week after increasing for five consecutive days. The number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit 2,518 on Tuesday

Health officials in lots of states attribute the spike to organizations reopening and Memorial Day weekend gatherings in late May.

Many states are also bracing for a possible escalation in cases stemming from tens and thousands of people protesting to end racial injustice and police brutality for yesteryear three weeks.

It comes as health experts, including Dr Anthony Fauci, warned the United States was still in the middle of its first coronavirus wave despite fears the nation was headed for an additional surge.

Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Nevada all reported record increases in new cases on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations in Arizona have now been hitting record daily highs all month.

At Arizona’s Tucson Medical Center on Monday, just a single intensive care unit bed designated for COVID-19 patients was available, with one other 19 beds filled, based on a hospital representative.

‘ICU to be expanded, hopefully, in coming days,’ Dr. Steven Oscherwitz, an infectious disease expert at a medical facility, said in a tweet on Monday night.

‘Not sure where people needing ICU care should be able to go, since most AZ (Arizona) hospitals are pretty full now.’

Nevada reported its highest single-day tally of new cases on Tuesday, up from the previous high on May 23. Hospitalizations are also rising or at record highs.

In Oregon, health officials are attempting to contain an outbreak of over 200 new cases in Union County from the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new statewide cases on Tuesday – a 51 % increase from Monday’s case count.

FLORIDA CASES: Florida has recorded record spikes in new cases on both Monday (2,700) and Tuesday (2,500). It is more than double the cases being reported last month

NEVADA CASES: Nevada reported its highest single-day tally of new cases on Tuesday, up from a previous high on May 23. Hospitalizations will also be rising or at record highs

OREGON CASES: The Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new statewide cases on Tuesday – a 51 % increase from Monday’s case count. In Oregon, health officials are attempting to contain an outbreak of over 200 new cases in Union County from the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church

OKLAHOMA CASES: In Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump plans to carry an indoor campaign rally on Saturday, new cases rose 68 % last week. More than 200 new infections were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 8,645. Pictured above is cumulative cases for the state

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Dr Fauci – the most notable infectious infection expert in the united kingdom – said that regardless of the current surge in cases, he did not think it absolutely was a second wave.

‘I don’t like to speak about a second wave right now, because we have not gotten out of our first wave,’ that he said.

‘We are seeing infections to a larger degree than they had previously seen in certain states, including states in the southwest and in the south.’

He said it absolutely was unlikely an additional lockdown would need to occur.

‘When you start to start to see the inevitable exceptions that you might see when you attempt to pull right back on the mitigation and open up… use public health measures to help you to reach your goal,’ Fauci said.

‘Namely, in the event that you get new infections, you put into place, the manpower, the system… the capacity to identify, isolate and contact-trace so that you’re actually utilizing public health measures absolutely help open up.’

His comments were echoed by virologist Dr Joseph Fair who told NBC’s Today on Wednesday that the surge in cases was as a result of states reopening too early and people relaxing social distancing measures.

‘Technically we’re still in the first wave and this spike we’re seeing is truly induced by ourselves – it’s induced by us opening up early and us moving on from the problem before it shifted from us,’ that he said.

Addressing the comments created by various governors that increases in cases were down seriously to more testing, Dr Fair said: ‘The analogy that more tests is going to reveal more cases – that is true.

ARIZONA HOSPITALIZATIONS: Hospitalizations in Arizona have now been hitting record daily highs all month. Another 1,500 patients were admitted across the state on Tuesday

NORTH CAROLINA HOSPITALIZATIONS: There are currently 846 people hospitalized in North Carolina – a record high throughout the pandemic

ALABAMA HOSPITALIZATIONS: Daily hospitalizations have been escalation in Alabama with the state recorded a high of 678 on Tuesday

Across the United States, 17 states – mostly in the south and southwest – saw new cases rise last week and 13 states reported weekly increases in deaths linked to COVID-19

‘Hospitalizations indicate new cases that you wouldn’t have picked up in the event that you didn’t have the diagnostics.

‘We’re seeing record hospitalizatons in states that opened up early or have now been lax in social distancing.’

Dr Anthony Fauci – the top infectious disease expert in the country – said that despite the current surge in cases, that he didn’t think it was an additional wave

Across the United States, 17 states saw new cases rise last week and 13 states reported weekly increases in deaths linked to COVID-19.

New deaths from coronavirus nearly doubled in Georgia and Missouri in the next week of June set alongside the prior 7 days.

New cases of COVID-19 not quite doubled in Alabama and South Carolina in the next week of June set alongside the prior 7 days.

Alabama’s new cases rose 97 percent for the week ended June 14, while cases in South Carolina rose 86 percent.

South Carolina and Alabama health officials say the increases are down to some residents maybe not following social distancing instructions to avoid large gatherings and wear a mask in public areas.

In Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump plans to hold an inside campaign rally on Saturday, new cases rose 68 percent.

Many of the states that have seen increases in cases will also be seeing record hospitalizations – a metric not suffering from increased testing and perhaps more troubling for health officials.

New cases of COVID-19 not quite doubled in Alabama and South Carolina in the next week of June set alongside the prior 7 days as 17 states reported weekly increases in the spread of coronavirus