Texas sees highest number of coronavirus cases recorded since start of pandemic

In addition, there have been reportedly 33 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, which brings the statewide death toll up to 2,608, officials said. Hospitalizations remained notably steady at 7,890.

“COVID-19 is not going away, in fact, it’s getting worse. Now more than ever, action by everyone is needed until treatments are available for COVID-19,” Abbott said in a video released by his office. “We must do more to slow the spread without locking Texas back down.”

Anyone found to be non-compliant with Abbott’s face mask order could possibly be subject to a $250 fine, Fox 4 reported.

First-time violators can expect a verbal or written warning from authorities. If some body violates the mandate another time, they can be fined, but no one will be arrested or jailed for not wearing a mask.

The governor’s order also gives local officials the power to restrict certain outdoor gatherings that exceed 10 people.

Despite criticism over rising case numbers, President Trump has argued that as testing expands, so, too, will the number of positive results — with most patients recovering or remaining asymptomatic.