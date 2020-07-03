Texas Republicans to hold in-person convention amid spike in coronavirus

The party’s executive committee on Thursday night passed a resolution, 40-20, in support of dancing with its in-person convention in Houston.
The convention will soon be held indoors at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston from July 16-18. Committee meetings will begin on July 13.
The Texas Republican Party said the convention will have multiple precautions and safety measures for attendees, including thermal scanners at entrances and hand sanitizer stations throughout the convention.
Meeting areas will be “deep-cleaned thoroughly” between gatherings and there will be expanded seating allowing attendees to social distancing.
Donated masks will be designed for delegates and attendees to comply with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that will require most residents to wear masks in public.
After the party’s decision was made, the Texas Medical Association said it’s pleased that the convention will comply with Abbott’s order to wear face masks, even though masks may help prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the convention, “masks alone are not enough.”
The advocacy organization of physicians also announced that it could withdraw being an advertiser from the convention.
In a statement on its website, the George R. Brown Convention Center and its own operator, the Houston First Corporation, said that it generally does not make any decision to postpone or cancel a conference, instead leaving it to the discretion of the big event organizers.
On July 1, Texas recorded 8,076 new cases — the state’s record a lot of new cases per day considering that the pandemic began.