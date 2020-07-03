Texas Republicans to hold in-person convention amid spike in coronavirus

The party’s executive committee on Thursday night passed a resolution, 40-20, in support of dancing with its in-person convention in Houston.

The convention will soon be held indoors at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston from July 16-18. Committee meetings will begin on July 13.

The Texas Republican Party said the convention will have multiple precautions and safety measures for attendees, including thermal scanners at entrances and hand sanitizer stations throughout the convention.

Meeting areas will be “deep-cleaned thoroughly” between gatherings and there will be expanded seating allowing attendees to social distancing.

Donated masks will be designed for delegates and attendees to comply with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that will require most residents to wear masks in public. Abbott on Thursday mandated that residents in counties with 20 or even more active Covid-19 cases — which is about 95% of Texans — to wear a face covering in public. Chairman James Dickey said Tuesday that the party has prepared for an on the web convention since the “ultimate contingency plan” in case a government order forces them not to hold it in-person. Dickey said the master plan had been in place prior to the coronavirus pandemic. After the party’s decision was made, the Texas Medical Association said it’s pleased that the convention will comply with Abbott’s order to wear face masks, even though masks may help prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the convention, “masks alone are not enough.” “With or without masks, an indoor gathering of thousands of people from all around the state in a city with tens of thousands of active COVID-19 cases poses a significant health risk to conventiongoers, convention workers, health care workers, and the residents of Houston,” Dr. Diana Fite, the president of the Texas Medical Association, said in a statement. The advocacy organization of physicians also announced that it could withdraw being an advertiser from the convention. In a statement on its website, the George R. Brown Convention Center and its own operator, the Houston First Corporation, said that it generally does not make any decision to postpone or cancel a conference, instead leaving it to the discretion of the big event organizers. On July 1, Texas recorded 8,076 new cases — the state’s record a lot of new cases per day considering that the pandemic began. Harris County, which encompasses Houston and could be the most populous county in Texas, is reporting 32,859 cases and 384 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University Texas is expected to see nearly 2,000 new hospitalizations each day by mid-July, according to forecasts published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention





