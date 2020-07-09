Texas Republican Party sues Houston mayor for canceling party’s in-person convention

“Our objective is that the courts will hear and rule in our favor in time to open up the George R. Brown Convention Center Monday morning so that we may safely begin our vital work in the electoral process,” the party said in a statement Thursday.

Turner said Wednesday that he had asked the city’s legal department to examine the contract between the State Republican Executive Committee and the convention venue’s operator, Houston First Corporation. He announced later Wednesday he had officially instructed Houston First Corporation to cancel its contract with their state GOP.

The party is suing Turner, Houston First Corporation and the town of Houston for breach of contract, according to a news release.

Turner garnered national attention for making the announcement, with the Democrat speaking in deeply personal terms about the memory of his late mother to explain his decision.