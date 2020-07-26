Texas reports 8,112 new cases and 168 new deaths

The Rio de Janeiro local government revealed on Saturday that the city’s popular New Year’s Eve event will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a declaration, the local government stated that the occasion, which draws countless individuals to the renowned Copacabana beach each year, “is not viable in the pandemic scenario, without the existence of a vaccine.”

The declaration stated the city’s tourist bureau will quickly provide alternative occasion propositions to Mayor Marcelo Crivella that are “without in-person attendance, in a virtual format” and that take into consideration “an atmosphere of reflection and hope in the face of so many losses.”

The future of Rio de Janeiro’s pre-Lenten Carnival samba efficiencies and street celebrations, which generally happen in February, is still unsure.

The local government’s declaration states that the regional tourist bureau is waiting for a main position from the Independent League of Samba Schools, the body which represents the thousands-strong samba schools that complete in fancy efficiencies throughoutCarnival The declaration stated there is no main choice yet relating to whether block celebrations in the street will be canceled throughout Carnival.

To make choices, we require an analysis of the entire circumstance, consisting of the variety of cases, the development of treatment for the illness, avoidance steps, and the development of a vaccine,” the declaration stated.

Rio de Janeiro’s statement follows surrounding São Paulo’s choice to delay its Carnival event to May or June next year, regardless of the reality that Carnival’s date is pegged to the spiritual vacation of Easter andLent

Earlier in July, the city of São Paulo revealed that its New Year events would be canceled this year.