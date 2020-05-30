Texas Rep. Crenshaw on George Floyd’s death: ‘There’s a very clear injustice there’

RIOTERS TORCH MINNEAPOLIS POLICE PRECINCT DURING THIRD NIGHT OF VIOLENCE AFTER GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH

Floyd, a black man, died in police custody this week after a white officer pinned him down by urgent his knee into the again of Floyd’s neck whereas Floyd repeatedly mentioned he could not breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and on Friday charged with homicide. Three different cops have been additionally fired however haven’t been charged.

The White House was below a transient lockdown Friday evening, as protests over Floyd’s demise in Minneapolis continued to develop nationwide for a third evening.

Crenshaw additionally spoke concerning the demonstrations erupting in main cities all through the U.S.

“But there also shouldn’t be disagreement on what’s happening with these riots and the injustice that is occurring against innocent people in Minneapolis because of this. And I’m a little confused that some people that want to just brush right past that and make excuses for it,” Crenshaw mentioned. “That’s also not OK. No, we can live by a very clear system of justice in this country.”

“And we should all unite around George Floyd’s case. I think that’s very clear,” Crenshaw added. “And we should also be able to say to you that… injustice does not justify further injustices against other people.”

“But the anger for this is clearly justified,” Crenshaw mentioned. “[…] It’s clearly justified. There’s no disputing that. There’s no disagreement there.”