Texas Rangers furlough about 60 employees: ‘I wish there was another way’

PATRIOTS PLAN TO CUT ATTENDANCE TO ‘ABOUT 20 PERCENT’ AMID PANDEMIC CONCERNS

Employees furloughed worked in both baseball operations and on the business side, in and outside of Arlington. They made up 12 percent of the team’s roughly 500 full-time employees.

Davis said the furloughs “reflect the realities of playing in an empty Globe Life Field, the shutdown of minor leagues baseball and other considerations related to the business challenges we face.” He said he was optimistic that the team would be able to welcome the furloughed employees back to work in the future.

Rangers executives previously took pay cuts, and about half of the full-time employees had their salaries cut 10-20 percent in May.

FORMER WASHINGTON PLAYERS SPEAK OUT ON NAME CHANGE: ‘I’LL ALWAYS CALL THEM THE WASHINGTON REDSKINS’

Construction of the $1.2 billion Globe Life Field, which has a retractable roof, was completed in time for what was supposed to be the start of the regular season in late March. The Rangers are set to open the reduced 60-game schedule at home without fans July 24 against Colorado.

Furloughed employees were given two weeks of pay, and their medical benefits will be paid through October. The team previously committed to paying minor leaguers a $400 weekly stipend through the end of July.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We have spent a great deal of time trying to find another course that would be less painful,” Davis said. “I wish there was another way, but this decision is necessary for us to endure this crisis and emerge as strong as possible on the other side.”