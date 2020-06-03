Texas police rescue woman trapped in manhole for several days

A woman was rescued after she fell right into a manhole and was trapped there for several days in Texas.

On Tuesday the unnamed woman was discovered caught in a manhole in the 7200 block of North Grand Parkway in Harris County.

Several Harris County constables and Klein firefighters rescued her.

It’s not clear precisely how she fell into the entire.

She was checked out by first responders and mentioned to be alert and respiration. No accidents have been reported in the incident.

It’s unclear why she was in that neighborhood because it seems to be a development space.

Harris County Constable Precinct four shared images of the alarming rescue exhibiting an officer placing down an extended stick into the outlet, prone to pull the woman out.

Another picture exhibits the realm have been she fell which seems to be a newly constructed neighborhood.