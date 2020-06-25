Texas pauses reopening after severe uptick in coronavirus cases

CORONAVIRUS INFECTS 60 UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS STUDENTS ON SPRING BREAK TRIP TO MEXICO

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” said Abbott said in a statement. “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses.”

The Republican governor said the pause will remain in effect “until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.” He encouraged residents to wear masks, wash hands regularly, and continue maintaining social distancing.

“The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business,” he said.

Abbott also stop elective surgeries in the state’s largest counties for the moment in order to protect hospital space in the Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas.

Statewide, how many COVID-19 patients has significantly more than doubled in two weeks. Texas has reported more than 11,000 new cases in the previous two days alone.

Texas is one of many states which have seen high case numbers in recent days. Several states set single-day case records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Some of those states also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

