Texas mom kills her daughter then herself in murder-suicide during SWAT standoff

A Texas mom killed her nine-year-old daughter then herself in a stunning murder-suicide during an intense nine-hour standoff with police.

On Monday police responded to a home violence name on the 500 block of Highcrest Drive in Red Bird, Dallas round 12.30am the place they discovered a person who stated he had been in an argument along with his spouse.

The man stated he escaped the house when his spouse, 34-year-old Alexica Stevenson-Gates began taking pictures and ‘chased him out of the home’, barricading herself inside with her nine-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, Dallas police say.

SWAT officers had been in a position to negotiate for her to launch the boy from the house.

Mother Alexica Stevenson-Gates, 34, (left in 2014 mugshot) killed her daughter Miloni Metoyer, 9, (proper) in a tragic murder-suicide on Monday during a standoff with police in Dallas, Texas

Cops responded to a home violence name in Red Bird round 12.30am. Alexica’s husband stated she chased him out of the home with a gun and barricaded herself inside with her 12-year-old son and daughter, however the boy was in a position to escape. Scene of taking pictures above

The Red Bird dwelling the place the murder-suicide happened pictured above

Armed SWAT officers pictured on the scene the place they engaged in a stand off with Stevenson-Gates from midnight to round 9am when she was discovered lifeless

Officers made a number of failed makes an attempt to influence Stevenson-Gates from exiting the house.

SWAT pressured entry at 6.30am, prompting the mom to barricade in a closet with the lady. She opened fireplace and hit two SWAT officers, however officers didn’t shoot again.

Officers entered once more round 9am and located the girl and lady – Miloni Metoyer – lifeless in the closet in an obvious murder-suicide, in keeping with the Dallas Morning News.

Miloni’s father Noland Metoyer, who shouldn’t be the identical man as Stevenson-Gates’ husband, has been left heartbroken by the dying of his daughter.

‘I simply can’t consider it. I don’t even wish to take into consideration the very last thing Miloni was considering,’ he stated to the paper.

He paid tribute to his younger daughter in a touching Facebook publish saying: ‘R.I.P. to my lovely daughter Miloni Metoyer…12/06/10 to five/18/20…. Thank you for the perfect years of my life.’

Child Protective Services stated there had been no historical past of kid abuse allegations involving the 2 youngsters in the house. Miloni Metoyer pictured above

A members of the family shared this tribute to Miloni and Stevenson-Gates saying ‘Tears will not cease’

Child Protective Services stated there had been no historical past of kid abuse allegations involving the 2 youngsters in the house.

Now Child Protective Investigations is working to assessment the lady’s dying and the boy shall be positioned in the custody of a member of the family.

Noland Metoyer stated that Stevenson-Gates had longstanding points with household violence.

In 2005, she confronted an assault cost and was required to attend anger administration courses, in keeping with courtroom paperwork.

Then in 2014 she was charged with assault inflicting harm to a member of the family after a struggle with her boyfriend of two years ended with bloody scratches on his face and neck, in keeping with an affidavit.

Metoyer, who lives in Louisiana, says he and Stevenson-Gates separated shortly after Miloni was born in 2010 however he was in contact with her for his daughter’s sake.

He final noticed Miloni about 4 months in the past, earlier than the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and talked to her each two to 3 days through video chat.

‘Miloni was at all times completely satisfied to see me, and she or he at all times smiled. Some days I’d speak to her for a short time and she or he’d be taking part in with her toys, and I’d simply let her play with her toys,’ he stated.

Metoyer credited Stevenson-Gates as a mom who raised her children to be educated and well-mannered.

‘That was one factor she did. She educated them,’ he stated.

‘We are combating a pandemic. We are attempting to remain alive, however then we kill one another. It’s absurd…And I would like the neighborhood to be extra outraged about that,’ Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall stated.