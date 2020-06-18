Texas mayors push to make masks mandatory as coronavirus cases surge

The mayors of the greatest cities in Texas have written to Governor Greg Abbott asking him to allow them to mandate the wearing of face masks as the amount of new coronavirus cases each day hit yet another record high.

Texas saw 4,098 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, 1,500 significantly more than the previous peak on 10 June, as the coronavirus surges following an easing of lockdown rules.

The mayors of Arlington, Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Houston, Plano and San Antonio sent the bipartisan letter asking if local governments could be allowed to enforce the wearing of face coverings.





The mayors stressed that masks have proven to be the ultimate way of preventing transmission of the virus, yet many people refuse to put them on.

Governor Abbott acknowledged that many Texans have become lax about wearing masks and social distancing. He urged people to take greater personal responsibility for stopping the spread but said he would maybe not require most people to wear masks.

On Wednesday, officials near San Antonio took the initiative and ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

Businesses were warned they could face fines of up to $1,000 for a deep failing to adhere to county health policies next five days. The executive order originated from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined Judge Wolff in a press conference to say they are concerned younger people will get infected with Covid-19 and simply take the virus home to older family members. People younger than 40 are showing probably the most infections in your community, the mayor said.

“What we are doing here is to protect the life and safety of the San Antonio community,” Mr Nirenberg said.

In May, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton lashed out at the cities of San Antonio, Dallas and Austin over what he called “unlawful” local orders which are tougher than restrictions prescribed by Mr Abbott, and threatened lawsuits if the cities didn’t back off.

Judge Wolff said he previously reached out to Governor Abbott’s chief of staff and assistant chief of staff to notify them of his new executive order but had yet to hear back.

He said he hoped the governor would be supportive of his decision but that lawyers were ready for a legal fight.

Mr Abbott’s spokesman John Wittman said Judge Wolff’s order doesn’t clash with the governor’s executive order.

With reporting from the Associated Press