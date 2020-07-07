Texas mayor slams state’s face mask requirement: ‘Authority needs to be checked before it runs rampant’

Payton added that“authority needs to be checked before it runs rampant and we become comfortable in being overrun in our civil liberties.”

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mandated the wearing of face coverings in public in most Texas counties with 20 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases, following record increases in infections in the state.

“It’s really not just a message of no face mask,” Payton told Sandra Smith Tuesday. “It’s an email of the method that you communicate that and the method that you enforce that quite simply.

“Throughout Midland we have been encouraging people and encouraging businesses and people all over the city to wear face masks, to do the things that we are being asked to do to protect public health,” that he continued. “When we have a breakdown is when we mandate things and we are called upon to enforce things.”

“We’re asking our people to do exactly what they did in March, which is do the right what to flatten the curve and so they did exactly that,” Payton continued.

“We’re asking them to achieve that now, but we’re not likely to send our police department out when they have a job to complete already and we’re already understaffed as a police department in this area.”

In that vein, Payton said, police officers “will not be answering 911 calls because someone saw someone walking five feet apart instead of six feet apart without a face mask or they saw someone at the grocery store without a face mask.”

“It’s no anti-face mask message,” he emphasized. “It’s an anti-overreach message is what it is.”

The mayor told Smith he “absolutely” wears a face mask in response to an inquiry by Smith.

“A free individuals who are self-governing can perform these best practices and protect themselves and the people around them without a mandate being handed down,” he added, “and that’s what we are doing here in Midland, Texas.”

Texas has reported significantly more than 200,000 coronavirus cases and 2,655 deaths as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

