Marcus Hanson have been charged using the murder regarding his grandmother, 68-year-old Shelia Crosslin, typically the sheriff’s office said inside a declaration.
Deputies responding to reports regarding a drive-by shooting inside north Harris County prior to 1 a.m. discovered the woman “lying in her bed and deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Hanson told deputies he observed “someone begin shooting into their home,” the discharge said. He said this individual grabbed a handgun, proceeded to go outside and fired many times at a vehicle running the landscape, according to the release.
CNN has not been in a position to evaluate if Hanson comes with an attorney.
While in the house, typically the deputies obtained a contact about a second capturing victim inside a residence next door. There they discovered an 11-year-old girl who a feed wound to the head.
“Possibly in retaliation,” for your alleged drive-by shooting, “a relative of the female returned gunfire & inadvertently struck an 11-yr-old female in an adjacent residence causing her minor injury,” Gonzalez messaged while the analysis was ongoing.
The girl has been treated upon scene with regard to minor accidental injuries and launched to her parents.
“After conducting several interviews and reviewing all physical evidence,” detectives charged Hanson with his grandmother’s death, according to typically the release.
“No motive for the shooting has been determined,” the sheriff’s office said.