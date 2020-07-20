Texas man shot his grandmother and tried to stage her death as a drive-by shooting, sheriff’s office says

Marcus Hanson have been charged using the murder regarding his grandmother, 68-year-old Shelia Crosslin, typically the sheriff’s office said inside a declaration.

Deputies responding to reports regarding a drive-by shooting inside north Harris County prior to 1 a.m. discovered the woman “lying in her bed and deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Hanson told deputies he observed “someone begin shooting into their home,” the discharge said. He said this individual grabbed a handgun, proceeded to go outside and fired many times at a vehicle running the landscape, according to the release.

Hanson “attempted to stage the scene,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated in a tweet.