Texas man said to be armed is shot, killed after approaching driver at Austin protest: witnesses

Multiple armed protesters approached the automobile, at which point the driver fired numerous shots prior to scampering, witnessessaid They included that numerous of the protesters returned fire as the driver made his escape, with authorities validating at least 2 individuals opened fire.

Garrett Foster, 28, was shot andkilled

.

Police representative Katrina Ratliff validated that the driver had actually been apprehended and was complying with authorities. While Ratliff did not name Foster at first, his identity was validated by Foster’s mom throughout an interview with ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

In video that was streamed live on Facebook, an automobile might be heard honking prior to numerous shots sounded out and individuals at the scene began shouting and spreading. Police then might be seen tending to someone in the street.

Sheila Foster said her kid, who was White, had actually been a routine at the demonstrations with his fiancée, who isBlack “They’ve been participating in these protests almost every day for the past 50 days,” Sheila Foster said.

“They’ve experienced so much hate just for their relationship in general,” Garrett Foster’s sibling, Anna Mayo, told theStatesman “From day one, he’s fought to end that.”

About 50 protesters returned to Austin Police Department head office Sunday early morning, the Statesman reported. Protesters surrounded a lady thought to be Foster’s fiancée to provide their acknowledgements while shouting Garrett Foster’s name.

