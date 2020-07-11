Texas man, 30, dies after catching coronavirus at a ‘COVID party,’ thinking the virus was a hoax

A Texas man died after attending a ‘COVID party’ because that he thought coronavirus is a hoax, authorities said.

The man was 30 years old at the time of his death, according to Methodist Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jane Appleby.

Appleby told news organizations that the patient, who will not be named, had attended a so-called COVID party ahead of contracting coronavirus.

‘This is a party held by some body diagnosed by the COVID virus and the thought is to see if the virus is real also to see if anyone gets infected,’ Appleby told News 4 San Antonio.

The man who attended the party then became critically ill.

While in the hospital, Appleby said that just before that he died, that he looked at his nurse and said, ‘I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it is not.’

Appleby also told KSAT that, ‘He didn’t really believe. He thought the illness was a hoax. He thought that he was young and that he was invincible and wouldn’t get suffering from the illness.’

Appleby said that she went public concerning this particular coronavirus death because the spike in COVID-19 cases has been continuing in Bexar County, where San Antonio is located.

She said that the coronavirus positivity rate has increased from five % just a few weeks ahead of 22 %.

Appleby called it a ‘concerning increase.’

Methodist Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jane Appleby (pictured) said she was speaking out concerning this case as a result of increasing coronavirus case rates in the county

Appleby added that she wasn’t becoming an ‘alarmist,’ but desired to share a real-world example in an effort to help the ‘community realize that this virus is quite serious and may spread easily.’

She said that coronavirus ‘doesn’t discriminate and none folks are invincible.’

Appleby directed her comments at the younger adult demographic in particular, noting that many of these patients don’t know how sick they are.

‘People will come in initially and they don’t look so incredibly bad,’ she said, but their oxygen levels and lab tests tell a different story.

She said that she’s been seeing more coronavirus cases in people inside their 20s and 30s recently.

‘My plea to your community and especially our young folks in the community is always to take it seriously. Wear your mask,’ Appleby said.

Bexar County has more than 18,600 confirmed coronavirus cases. The Department of Health said Friday that 923 new cases were reported, according to ABC News.

Texas, Florida and California are among numerous states experiencing a 2nd wave of coronavirus infections.