Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick calls on Congress to ‘take a pay cut’ and ‘show that you’re with us’

“I’m really tired of Nancy Pelosi and Congress because they’re not hurt by this, Laura, they make $174,000 a year,” Patrick stated. “They have not had their pay cut — they’re at home; they’re doing nothing. It’s time for them to get back to work and quite frankly I think they have to take a half-pay cut.”

Patrick, a Republican, included that on the other hand to participants of the UNITED STATE House, Texas legislators make regarding $600 each month and job 50 hrs a week as basically “volunteer public servants.”

“It’s time for Congress to take a pay cut so they feel some of this pain that people at home are feeling because Congress isn’t feeling any pain,” Patrick stated. “The people in the small businesses are. Get back to work and cut your pay and show that you’re with us.”

Host Laura Ingraham kept in mind that in numerous various other states, locals are starting to things to the means some state federal governments are taking care of the coronavirus virus.

She sharp to Michigan, where crowds of autos assembled on the State Capitol in Lansing Wednesday, and kept in mind that the Republican bulks in the Pennsylvania State Legislature accepted expenses to visual DemocraticGov Tom Wolf’s statewide lockdown orders– though Wolf has actually promised to veto the expenses and the state GOP does not have a veto-proof bulk.

In Virginia and Kentucky, militants just recently showed outside their particular state capitols, and a similar crowd is anticipated in Harrisburg, Pa., on Monday mid-day to articulate their arguments with Wolf.