Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick bashes Twitter, Dems over mail-in voting: ‘If they get it, it’s the end of democracy’

“Twitter owes the president an apology,” Patrick stated. “They fact-checked him, Laura, for his point of view. And by the means, his point of view was based upon truth, due to the fact that the Democrats are attempting to take this political election.

“I just tweeted out that the Democrat plan to have everyone vote by mail is an invitation for fraud and it’s a total scam,” Patrick informedIngraham “And tonight, I would like all of your millions of viewers to tweet their own tweet out about how mail-in ballots are a scam by the Democrats.”

The caution message under Trump’s tweets consists of a web link analysis, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that overviews individuals to a Twitter “moments” web page with truth checks and also newspaper article concerning Trump’s unverified cases.

Some Democratic legislators have actually promoted ballot by mail as a risk-free choice for older citizens, that they state might go to threat of having the coronavirus if they are compelled to wait in lines to enact individual.

“Here’s the deal,” Patrick informed IngrahamTuesday “The additionally away, Laura, you get from the tally box, the much more chance for scams. The Democrats made use of to state, ‘You do not need to reveal an I.D. to elect.’ Now they do not also desire you to elect [in person].

” … It has nothing to do with safety because 65-year-old and older citizens in this country, in Texas and almost every state, can already vote by mail,” Patrick included. “What the Democrats wish to do is immediately send tallies, which protests the regulation inTexas You need to request them to elect by mail and also they wish to send out that bent on every person. This is their chance to attempt to gear the political election.

“We’re not going to put up with it. And if they get away with it, Laura, if they get it, it’s the end of democracy,” Patrick wrapped up. “It’s not just the the end of this presidential campaign. If they get away with this, democracy has been shredded.”

Fox News’ Pau; Steinhauser and also The Associated Press added to this record.