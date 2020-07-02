Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick slams Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t need his advice anymore’

“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him.”

MEGHAN MCCAIN SAYS SHE DOESN’T TRUST DR. FAUCI AS MUCH AS SHE USED TO

Patrick said he took issue with comments Fauci made early in the day during a Senate hearing by which the member of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force suggested some states reopened prematurely and skipped White House guidelines in the act.

“He has been wrong every time on every issue,” Patrick added. “I don’t need his advice anymore.”

Patrick has previously defended Texas’ reopening, which was among the first in the united states, FOX 4 Dallas reported. But Gov. Greg Abbott paused the state’s reopening plan last week due to a sizable surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. He rolled straight back several openings and signed an executive order last Friday closing all bars, based on the station.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

Fauci told lawmakers Tuesday he was “quite concerned” concerning the rise of infections in states like Texas, Florida, California and Arizona, which have now become hot spots for the virus. He said the states have observed more than 50 percent of new infections in the U.S and suggested some have been “skipping over” reopening instructions.

He warned that the U.S could see as much as 100,000 coronavirus cases a day if the recent spike does not subside.

“We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases per day, I wouldn’t be amazed if we go up to 100,000 [cases] per day if this does not turnaround,” Fauci said at the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing. “I am very concerned.”

The White House reopening guidelines add a downward trajectory of documented cases in just a 14-day period or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.

RAND PAUL ON TESTY EXCHANGES WITH FAUCI: THAT HE SEEMED TO TRUST ME, ‘KIDS NEED TO HEAD TO SCHOOL’

Texas saw accurate documentation 8,076 new coronavirus cases Wednesday following the comments by Patrick. Hospitalizations have skyrocketed in recent weeks. More than 6,900 people are currently hospitalized in the state, in comparison to just over 2,000 on June 11.

Texas has seen significantly more than 171,929 confirmed cases since the start of pandemic, the third-highest state total in the U.S, in accordance with data from Johns Hopkins University. The state in addition has seen at least 2,502 deaths from the herpes virus. Patrick argued that the lower fatality rate separates Texas from New York, that was once regarded as the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

Cases and fatalities in New York have greatly decreased in recent weeks following efforts to limit the virus’s curve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Early during the outbreak, Patrick was criticized after telling Fox News: “There tend to be more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and grandchildren and saving this country for all those.” He said those remarks with regards to reopening the economy.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Louis Casiano contributed to this story.