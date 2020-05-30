Texas Judge Gives Trump Win On Mail-In Voting

The president and the GOP had a giant win in Texas on Wednesday, because the State Supreme Court dominated that the coronavirus is just not a enough motive to restrict in-person voting at polling locations thus permitting mail-in voting to grow to be the brand new normal.

The all-Republican courtroom sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton had filed a petition to compel native officers to comply with state legal guidelines concerning mail-in ballots. Those legal guidelines require a particular incapacity to permit an individual to vote by mail. Paxton filed after a state Court of Appeals dominated to permit anybody in Travis County to request a mail-in poll.

The president was glad concerning the ruling: “Big win in Texas on the dangerous Mail In Voting Scam!” the president wrote in a tweet.

Texas Supreme Court: Lack of immunity to COVID-19 alone not sufficient to vote by mail https://t.co/rAZVRF4nkj Big win in Texas on the damaging Mail In Voting Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

“We agree with the State that a voter’s lack of immunity to COVID-19, without more, is not a ‘disability’ as defined by the Election Code.” The courtroom stated voters should themselves determine in the event that they meet the definition of “disability” and “election officials have no responsibility to question or investigate a ballot application that is valid on its face.”

“The question before us is not whether voting by mail is better policy or worse, but what the Legislature has enacted. It is purely a question of law,” the ruling stated, based on the Dallas Morning News. “Our authority and responsibility are to interpret the statutory text and give effect to the Legislature’s intent.” What a refreshing opinion from the bench. Ah, Texas.

In an announcement, Paxton stated he agreed with the courtroom “for ruling that certain election officials’ definition of ‘disability’ does not trump that of the Legislature, which has determined that widespread mail-in balloting carries unacceptable risks of corruption and fraud… Election officials have a duty to reject mail-in ballot applications from voters who are not entitled to vote by mail. In-person voting is the surest way to maintain the integrity of our elections, prevent voter fraud and guarantee that every voter is who they claim to be.”

This ruling has nationwide implications. Democrats throughout America, particularly in California the place Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into legislation the exact same sort of measure struck down in Texas, are attempting to shoehorn mail-in voting into the brand new norm as a result of it’s a lot simpler to tamper with or substitute a mail-in poll than it’s to control different forms of voting techniques.

As mail-in ballots, versus the information from a voting machine, are in bodily type they are often deliberately misplaced, arrive late, or by no means arrive in any respect. If “ballot harvesting” is at play, the method of delivering faux ballots after the polls are closed, newly discovered votes miraculously give Democrats a margin of victory. The courts know this and so they struck mail-in voting down in Texas to forestall such hijinks. This is a very exhausting blow to nationwide Democrats, as flipping Texas blue is their predominant nationwide strategic objective. If Texas did go Democrat, due to the significance of its electoral faculty quantity to the GOP nationwide complete, it’s unlikely Republicans may take the White House for the foreseeable future.

This case will possible attain the U.S. Supreme Court. Democrats will push the excessive courtroom to evaluation it this yr, hoping towards hope the conservative-leaning Supremes will give them a gift within the fall. The extra possible situation is the courtroom letting a decrease courtroom ruling stand, declining to listen to the case, or ready till subsequent yr to take it up.

