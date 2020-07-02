Texas issues face mask mandate for counties with over 20 COVID-19 cases

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a statewide mandate requiring Texans to wear face masks in public areas in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases, because the state reels from a startling surge in cases after reopening.

On Thursday Abbott issued the mandate, which adopts effect Friday, stressing he wants to keep businesses open but Texans have to do their ‘part to safeguard one another’.

Those who violate the face mask ordinance will be issued a first time warning. After an additional violation you will have a fine as high as $250. Abbott said that no one will undoubtedly be jailed for not wearing a face mask.

It’s a dramatic reversal for Abbott who had been outspoken about reopening the state and previously barred local governments from penalizing people who didn’t wear masks in public.

On Thursday Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide mandate requiring everybody to wear face masks in public in counties with 20 or maybe more COVID-19 cases

This graph shows how a number of daily new coronavirus cases in Texas has soared in June

This graph shows how the positivity rate of coronavirus cases over a seven day period in June has surpassed the prior peak in April

He warned that the spikes in cases are not limited to just big cities saying, ‘more than 91 counties have hit record-high numbers in only the past three days.’

‘COVID-19 just isn’t going away. In fact, it’s getting worse.’

‘We be capable of keep organizations open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue steadily to earn a paycheck, nonetheless it requires all of us to accomplish our part to protect one another—and which means wearing a face covering in public spaces,’ that he said in a video message shared on social networking.

Abbott also urged people to stay home should they can and prevent large groups.

‘Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Restricting the size of groups gatherings will strengthen Texas’ ability to corral this virus and keep Texans safe,’ that he said.

Cezi Buntyn and Zeke Salazar give job search information to people on the sidewalk beyond your Workforce Solutions Borderplex North Loop Center on Thursday in El Paso, Texas as coronavirus cases in the state rise

Melissa Flores hands out diapers throughout a drive through food pantry distribution by Catholic Charities during the coronavirus pandemic in Dallas on Thursday

A service technician wears a protective suit as that he uses an electrostatic gun to clean Villaggio del Vino in Tyler, Texas amid worries over a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state

He announced that he issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people and mandating that individuals must keep a social distance of six feet.

He also urged his constituents to stay home when possible, but stressed that his announcement just isn’t a ‘stay-at-home order’.

On Wednesday alone Texas reported 8,076 new cases of coronavirus. As of Thursday the total quantity of infections through the entire Lone Star state stood at 175,977 and the number of fatalities at 2,525.

Texas isn’t the only state reeling from the startling surge in cases.

In Florida on Thursday 10,108 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, marking a new single-day record for the state. Florida now has 169,106 cases and 3,617 deaths.

Thursday could be the 25th consecutive day that the state has set accurate documentation high in its seven-day rolling average.

‘I think it’s pretty obvious that individuals are not moving in the right direction,’ Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said.