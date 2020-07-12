Texas is a swing state in 2020, new polls reveal

But it is the third state, Texas, where in fact the eye popping result comes from. It’s Trump 46% to Biden’s 45%, a result well within any margin of error.

It’s pretty clear considering the data that Texas is a swing state in the 2020 election. The 2020 campaign could be the very first time Democrats captured the Lone Star State in a presidential election since 1976.

Things might change the closer we get to the election, but Texas really is competitive at this point.

Texas has gotten progressively more competitive during Trump’s time as a candidate and officeholder. A big statewide victory has eluded Democrats, though many races attended within single digits for the first time in a generation. In fact, the state seemed, if anything, to maneuver to the left in 2018, as Democrats could achieve wins in some key congressional races.

A Biden win could be a manifestation of that trend on the statewide level.

Four years ago, Hillary Clinton lost Texas by nine points. She was the first Democratic presidential candidate to lose the state by only single digits considering that the 1990s.

If you look nationally, you see Biden is up about 10 points compared to Clinton’s two point popular vote win. If you shift the Texas result by eight points, he ought to be down just a indicate Trump.

There are reasons to consider that Biden could be doing even better than this eight point shift would imply.

In 2018, Democrat Beto O’Rourke came within three points of knocking off Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. It was the most effective Democratic performance in a Texas Senate race since 1988.

It was not just O’Rourke who came close . The Democratic candidates for attorney general and lieutenant governor finished within five points of their Republican opponents.

As I noted last year , the reason the Democrats are doing so well in Texas is a shift among college educated white voters. You see this most useful in the suburbs of Austin, Dallas and Houston, where O’Rourke did disproportionately better than the Democratic Senate did six years prior.

Indeed, Texas’ white voter citizenry is perfectly educated. One calculation by the New York Times’ Nate Cohn reveals that a little more than 42% of the 2020 likely white voters in Texas have a degree. That’s 13th highest in the nation and the most of any state Trump carried in 2016.

I would expect the trend in the college educated areas of Texas to carry to 2020. Much of Biden’s gains over Clinton nationally have occurred among whites with a college degree. In national June polls , Biden was up 22 points among this group compared to Clinton’s 12 point lead together in the last 2016 polls of registered voters.

Now, there are explanations why we should be skeptical of a major Biden money or time investment in Texas. And if you are maybe not going to go big in Texas, you could as well go back home given what size and expensive the state is to campaign and advertise in.

One problem for Biden is he does seem to be struggling among Hispanic voters nationally, and you will find a large amount of Hispanic voters in Texas . Although Biden is winning them by around 30 points nationally, he is not setting up the same margins as Clinton did in 2016.

Further, I wouldn’t are expectant of Texas to be the tipping state in the electoral college (i.e. state containing the median electoral vote plus one). Biden is undoubtedly in a stronger position in the core six battleground states (Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) where the averages have him up from three to 10 points.

Still, the state has 38 electoral votes and a load of down ballot races that may prove to be alluring for Biden.

There’s a Senate race that is at the least somewhat competitive. Republican Sen. John Cornyn was up six (against Royce West) to eight (against MJ Hegar) points against his two potential opponents in the CBS New/YouGov poll.

Up to six Republican held House seats could realistically fall to the Democrats in 2020. Many of them are in these suburbs.

Finally, Democrats have a real possiblity to flip the Texas state House. They need a pickup of less than 10 seats, and race raters give them a decent shot of doing so. If Democrats did flip the chamber, then they’d have a hand in redistricting for the first time considering that the beginning of the 2000s.

That’s big for state and national politics considering that Texas has more House members than any state except California.

The bottom line is Texas is fertile ground for Democrats in 2020. Biden needs to decide whether he certainly wants to compete. Either way, he has a real shot of winning, and a chance to rewrite the political map because of this year and for the generation ahead.