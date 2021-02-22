Texas homeowners take in delivery driver during winter storm

When a delivery driver’s car began sliding down on an icy Texas driveway, the driver closed her eyes, praying she wouldn’t hit the client’s home.

She didn’t hit the house but Chelsea Timmons’ car crushed a flowerbed outside an Austin, Texas, home as a snowstorm paralyzed the state. She didn’t know it yet, but she would soon be grateful to end up in this particular driveway.

Homeowners Doug Condon and Nina Richardson checked on Timmons to try to help get her Toyota Rav4 up the driveway, but it was stuck. They invited her to wait for a tow truck inside their home.

The bad weather persisted a lot longer than any of them thought. Five days later, Timmons was still living with the couple.