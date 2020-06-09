Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pays respects at George Floyd visitation in Houston

He seemed at Floyd’s physique in the casket at The Fountain of Praise church Monday for about 15 seconds, then lowered his head together with his palms folded for a number of seconds extra.

Floyd’s funeral will likely be Tuesday, adopted by burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland, the place he will likely be laid to relaxation subsequent to his mom, Larcenia Floyd.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Abbott advised reporters exterior the church that he’ll embody Floyd’s household in discussions about police reform and any associated laws.

“George Floyd is going to change the arc of the future of the United States. George Floyd has not died in vain. His life will be a living legacy about the way that America and Texas responds to this tragedy,” Abbott stated.

Abbott stated he deliberate to fulfill privately with Floyd’s household and current them with a Texas flag that was flown over the state Capitol in Floyd’s honor.

Bracy Burnett approached Floyd’s casket sporting a do-it-yourself denim face masks scrawled with “8:46″ — the size of time prosecutors say Floyd, who was black, was pinned to the bottom beneath a white officer’s knee earlier than he died.

“All black people are not criminals. All white people are not racists. All cops are not bad. And ignorance comes in all colors. That’s what I thought about when I viewed the body,” Burnett, 66, stated.

Floyd’s dying has spurred requires change all through western society.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In Paris, France’s high safety official stated police would not allow chokeholds which were blamed for a number of instances of asphyxiation and have come beneath renewed criticism after Floyd’s dying.

The Minneapolis City Council has vowed to dismantle the town’s 800-member police company. And in Washington, House and Senate Democrats held a second of silence at the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall earlier than proposing legislative modifications in policing oversight, studying Floyd’s title and people of others killed throughout police interactions and kneeling for Eight minutes and 46 seconds — now an emblem of police brutality.

Besides banning police chokeholds, the Justice in Policing Act would restrict authorized protections for police and create a nationwide database of excessive-force incidents, in response to an early draft.

Meanwhile, officers nationwide are already taking steps to outlaw chokeholds: California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s police coaching program to cease instructing them and Denver police introduced Sunday they had been banning them, efficient instantly. In New York, the state Senate and Assembly handed laws that bans police chokeholds, ensures the best to report police exercise and collects extra knowledge on deaths in custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.