Texas football coach Tom Herman believes there’s ‘double standard’ with fans when it comes to black student-athletes

BIG TEN COMMISSIONER WARREN CREATES ANTI-RACISM COALITION

“Can the average fan relate? No, they can’t,” Herman informed the newspaper. “There’s a double commonplace possibly a little bit bit. We’re going to pack 100,000 individuals into [Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium] and thousands and thousands watch on TV which can be predominantly white — not all of them actually, however most of ’em white. We’re gonna cheer when they rating touchdowns, and we’re gonna hug our buddy when they get sacks or an interception.

“But we gonna let them date our daughter? Are we going to hire them in a position of power in our company? That’s the question I have for America. You can’t have it both ways.”

Herman stated that if fans are going to cheer for black student-athletes on Saturday for about 4 hours then they need to make sure that they maintain their similar emotions off the sector as a result of “they’re human beings.”

Herman stated, within the aftermath of Floyd’s loss of life, he was going to begin instructing his gamers how essential it is to vote and the way to be higher educated on native elections.