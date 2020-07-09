Texas emergency chief who led efforts to secure PPE dies of coronavirus and effects of leukemia

As the emergency administration coordinator of the Texas county, David Prasifka was at all times looking out for a way he may assist his group.

Then final week, Prasifka fell in poor health, with medical doctors diagnosing him with acute leukemia, in accordance to Atascosa Judge Robert Hurley, who labored intently with Prasifka on the county’s Covid-19 efforts.

Prasifka handed away on Saturday from the effects of leukemia and Covid-19, according to his obituary. He was 58.

“David had been leading Atascosa County through the COVID-19 pandemic. His humor, heart, and passion for not only his EM job, but his family will be missed by many,” the county officers added.

A lifelong dedication to serving others

Before he was appointed as Atascosa’s emergency administration coordinator almost six years in the past, Prasifka served with the Jourdanton Volunteer Fire Department for greater than 25 years, first as a volunteer firefighter and then as chief.

“David jumps into things feet first. He never ran from a problem,” Don Penny, the county’s EMS director instructed CNN. “He looked out for everyone else.”

In his function as emergency administration coordinator, Prasifka already wore many hats. He would examine if any individual received harm on the job and would take steps to forestall it from occurring once more. He would put together the group for any harmful climate occasions and replace individuals on any accidents or crimes across the county.

But when the pandemic hit and shortly grew to become “overwhelmingly serious,” Prasifka “stepped in at every level,” Hurley, the county decide, mentioned.

“He worked evenings, he got up early in the morning. He communicated with state officials when PPE was extraordinarily short. He scrounged all over the state for it … Sometimes that involved him driving a couple hundred miles to pick up PPE. It didn’t matter how far he had to go, what he had to do to get it.”

Prasifka had additionally led the county’s efforts of organizing the state-run Covid-19 testings, serving to transfer the testing websites round completely different places to make it simpler for individuals to get examined.

“We probably had more (testing sites) in our county than any other that are our size, at least in our area of Texas, and he ran them personally,” Hurley mentioned. “There’s no question (he helped save lives)… We had extremely low numbers for a county our size until they opened the bars and beaches back up.”

Two heavy diagnoses directly

Two weeks in the past, Prasifka determined to get examined at one of his Covid-19 testing websites “just for the heck of it,” Hurley mentioned, and it got here again damaging.

He had been feeling drained and shedding weight, however he blamed it on an abscessed tooth. Then on Monday, he began having fainting spells so he went to the physician on the robust suggestion of his buddies and household.

“David was not the kind of person that would go to the doctor,” Hurley mentioned. The physician recognized him with acute leukemia and he was admitted right into a San Antonio hospital, the place he was examined for the coronavirus as soon as once more, an ordinary process on the hospital.

This time, it got here again constructive.

“He called me Friday morning,” Hurley mentioned. “He told me what his situation was and that he had tested positive, but that he felt great. They were going to start treating the leukemia and everything was going to be fine. He was upbeat just like he always is.”

Hurley was later instructed that evening by a member of the family that Prasifka was placed on a ventilator. Then by midday the following day, his organs have been shutting down.

“At 4:33, he was dead,” Hurley mentioned.

Continuing his work

On Monday morning, dozens of first responders from Atascosa and the neighboring county of Bexar escorted Prasifka’s physique from the hospital to the funeral dwelling.

“I stood on the side of the road and watched that procession and just cried,” Hurley mentioned. “There have been fireplace departments, police departments, emergency administration departments from throughout.

“Everybody is in a state of grief over losing David. We still can’t believe he’s gone. He was always just there, always ready to help,” he added.

Penny, the county’s EMS director, has been working to maintain Prasifka’s work going.

“It’s a real shame that one of our greatest ones in Atascosa county, the one that was working the hardest to keep us straight died from (Covid-19),” Penny mentioned. “I know that I will continue his fight. We worked on this a lot together and he taught me a lot on the aspects of his job.”

Prasifka leaves behind 4 sons, his spouse, Donna, and 5 grandchildren.

While there aren’t any funeral companies scheduled right now, his household is asking that as a substitute of flowers, individuals donate to leukemia or coronavirus analysis.