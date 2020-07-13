Texas dog first animal in state confirmed to have COVID-19

“Based on current knowledge, there is no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” State Veterinarian, Dr. Andy Schwartz mentioned. “It’s always important to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from infection.”

The dog is certainly one of 12 animals in the U.S. — including one lion and one tiger — to take a look at optimistic for COVID-19, in accordance to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The animals primarily received sick after coming into shut contact with individuals who had the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned.

Even although a handful of animals have been reported to be contaminated with the virus in the U.S., the CDC has acknowledged on its web site that: “the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.”

“At this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC added.

The company mentioned that till it learns extra about how this virus impacts animals — pet house owners are suggested to deal with their animals as they would different human relations, in order to shield them from probably being contaminated with the virus.

The CDC recommends strolling canines on a leash at the very least six toes from different folks or animals and holding cats indoors when doable to forestall them from interacting with different folks.

If contaminated or suspected to have the virus, the finest follow is to have one other member of the family maintain your pet, in accordance to the company. If that is not doable, it is best to put on a fabric face protecting and wash your arms earlier than and after interacting with them.

“If you are sick with COVID-19 (either suspected or confirmed by a test), you should restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would with people,” the CDC said. “Until we know more about this virus, people sick with COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets and other animals.”

The TAHC added that different actions folks ought to keep away from with their animals embrace: “petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food or sleeping in the same bed.”