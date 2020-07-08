Texas doctors rank activities posing greatest risks for contracting coronavirus

Opening the mail? The lowest risk activity, with a score of just one. Going to a bar? High risk – scoring a 9.

HERD IMMUNITY MAY POSSIBLY NOT BE ACHIEVABLE IN FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

The group’s president, Dr. Diana Fite, has been urging residents to maintain good hand-washing hygiene, avoid venturing out as often as you can, follow social distancing instructions and wear face masks in public.

Joining planning to a bar as the riskiest activities are attending a sizable concert, planning to a sports stadium and attending a religious service with more than 500 worshipers.

The committee said it ranked activities based on input from its members underneath the assumption that participants were taking as numerous safety precautions as they could. They also weighed perhaps the activities could be held indoors or outdoors and exactly how many people could be involved.

Other low-risk activities include getting takeout from a restaurant, pumping gas, playing tennis or going camping. Each of those scored a 2.

Going grocery shopping was ranked only slightly riskier, but finding a haircut, shaking hands and going to the gym all carry much greater risk, according to the list, which can be viewed here.

The group is urging its members to ask their patients to adhere to social distancing instructions and minmise contact with individuals from outside their very own households.

The Texas Medical Association also recently announced that it had been withdrawing as an advertiser from the Texas Republican Party’s state convention in Houston later this month adhering to a surge in cases in the city.

“Since we are no longer advertising at the event, we urge the party to use our $5,000 to buy masks for people who come to the convention without one,” Fite said in a statement on July 3.