Texas county threatens to arrest anyone with a positive coronavirus test who doesn’t self-isolate

A Texas county is threatening to arrest anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus and doesn’t self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days, on the foundation that they are recklessly endangering the life span of yet another.

Brooks County was reporting 11 cases on Wednesday morning but as COVID-19 continues to spike in hawaii, authorities announced that it absolutely was taking no chances when comes to containing the spread.

On Saturday, when there have been 10 cases and four people had recovered from the virus, Brooks County Attorney David T. Garcia warned that anyone who fails to stay static in quarantine until they test negative might be violating Texas Penal Code 22.05.

The code states that ‘a person commits an offense if that he recklessly partcipates in conduct that places yet another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.’

A man wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks at a restaurant, Tuesday

Garcia’s message shared to Facebook warned that the potential victim won’t have to get ‘COVID-19 but just be exposed to it without previous warning.’

‘Appearing in public places after testing “positive” EXCEPT to get medical care, may result in your arrest,’ the statement reads. ‘Victims of the type of exposure may contact any police agency or the Brooks County Attorney’s Office.’

Brooks County is also imposing a $1,000 fine on anyone who doesn’t comply with a nose and mouth mask mandate. The same applies to anyone violating a curfew set in place.

The South Texas county has received 18 coronavirus cases altogether but in nearby large cities San Antonio, Austin and Houston, hospitals are becoming inundated with patients. Statewide, Texas reported significantly more than 10,000 new cases Tuesday.

It surged past 8,000 statewide hospitalizations for the first time on the long holiday weekend — a significantly more than quadruple increase on yesteryear month.

On Tuesday, the number of hospitalizations soared past 9,000.

Gov. Abbott has mandated that people must wear a mask in public places but refusing to do this alone can’t land them in jail, some sheriffs have pointed out

Texas also set a new high for deaths in a single day with 60. The number of infections is likely far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without queasy.

‘If you’re going to head out and endanger other people, and we learn about it, we shall prosecute you,’ Garcia told KIII. ‘People haven’t really embraced the dangers of COVID-19. It’s dangerous. It’s killing people, and it’s really making people very sick. So either do it because you’re concerned with others or do it because you’re going to be punished if you do not.’

However some sheriffs are refusing to enforce Governor Greg Abbot’s mandate to wear a mask in public in counties where there are 20 cases or even more.

‘The language in the Governor’s order could subject our agency, and Montgomery County as a whole, to civil liability as stopping someone for a face covering related issue could possibly be constructed or misconstructed as a detention,’ a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office release said.

‘Holding someone for the true purpose of issuing a citation related to a fine is a legally defined detention under current Texas Law.

‘We are in a public health crisis and we’ll use this opportunity to educate our community while still respecting individual liberties. Let’s work together to ensure Montgomery County remains a safe place to live and work. We encourage all citizens to take reasonable precautions within their own life to mitigate possible exposure by following all Health Department instructions.’

‘The order just isn’t a law, there is no requirement that any police officer enforce it, and it’s really unenforceable,’ Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree wrote on Facebook Friday. ‘We can’t spend our time running from place to place for calls about mask we could really do nothing about.’

Some authorities are getting around it by encouraging the others report their exposure to the virus.

The City of Loredo – the ‘Gateway to Mexico’ – said that ‘asymptomatic members of your family shall maybe not leave their property until the person in the household who tested positive is no longer requires to isolate’ and failure to do so is a offense.

Citing Section 81.085 (h) of the Texas Health and Safety Code, City Manager Robert A. Eads’ advisory warns that ‘a person commits an offense if the person knowingly fails or refuses to obey a rule, order, or instruction of the department or an order or instruction of a health authority issued under a department rule and published all through an area quarantine under this section.’

‘The City is also prepared to issue subpoenas to compel anyone who has tested positive for refusing to cooperate with contact tracers that seek to interview them in order to determine who else these were in contact with and could be at risk of spreading SARS-CoV-2,’ a Monday press release stated.

The offense is a felony in the next degree.

Since Monday 2,600 cases have now been reported in Texas and there have been 36 deaths from COVID-19. As of Wednesday there were 210,585 cases and 2,715 fatalities. There were 99,385 estimated active cases.

Deaths remain lower in Texas compared to other big states. But fatalities have climbed in recent days, and in addition to an alarming acceleration in new cases in Texas, the seven-day infection rate has climbed to 13.5%.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said he was disappointed everyone was being made to wear a mask in public.

‘I’m taken aback and profoundly disappointed with the governor’s decision to remove the self-governance and personal responsibility from the people of the state of Texas,’ Keough said in a Facebook video last Thursday.

‘I can particularly identify, and truly sympathize with those of you who had been already practicing the CDC instructions that we have been hearing about for months and months.That being said, the governor possesses broad authority that has been given to him by the Texas legislature for times of emergency. Now even though he may act with this regal authority, which angers all patriots, he is still the governor. So until those broad powers are changed, listed here is where we stand today.’